Parishville man accused of drug possession

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - State police say they found illegal drugs when they pulled over a vehicle driven by a Parishville man on Friday.

Troopers say they pulled 31-year-old Ryan Gibson over in the town of Fowler, where he was allegedly in possession of a quantity of heroin/fentanyl.

He was charged by the state police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team and Community Stabilization Unit with third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful fleeing a police officer, resisting arrest, and several traffic violations.

Gibson was arraigned in Fowler town court and released.

Helping state police were the U.S. Border Patrol and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.

