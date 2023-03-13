Schorr drops out of Watertown council race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Schorr is dropping out of the crowded race for Watertown city council.

It would have been his third run for a council seat. His other attempts were in in 2018 and 2021.

He told 7 News he was dropping out because of what he called “a changing dynamic” in his role as his aunt’s caretaker and because he injured his ankle.

“I am so far behind in getting out, trying to get things done,” he said.

Two seats are up for election this year. One is held by Patrick Hickey, who is seeking reelection. The other is Sarah Compo Pierce’s, who is running for mayor.

So far, seven people have announced they’re running for council or are known to be circulating nominating petitions.

Petitions are due to the Jefferson County Board of Elections by April 6.

