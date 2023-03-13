Warnings & advisories start this evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today will have a mix of a little bit of everything, precipitation-wise.

It starts as scattered snow showers, turns into mixed precipitation, then returns to snow.

Today’s accumulation will the in the 1- to 3-inch range. Highs will be around 40.

Heavier snow launches this evening and that’s when several alerts kick in:

- There’s a winter storm warning for Lewis County from 5 p.m. today until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

- Another winter storm warning, this one for Oswego County, starts at 11 p.m. and also lasts until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

- A winter weather advisory for Jefferson County also starts at 11 p.m. and ends at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

- An advisory for southeastern St. Lawrence County will be from 8 p.m. today until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Places where there’s a warning could see from 8 to 14 inches. Accumulations where there’s an advisory could range from 4 to 8 inches.

The worst of it should be on Tuesday, when driving conditions could be poor and visibility limited. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

There’s a 30% chance of leftover snow on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs around 40.

There’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Saturday has a 60% chance of snow. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the low 30s on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.