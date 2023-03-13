Watertown lawmakers to hear update on Flynn pool

File photo of Flynn pool in Watertown
File photo of Flynn pool in Watertown(Source: WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council will dive into new details on the Flynn pool. On the agenda for Monday night’s work session is an update on the project, which will likely include a final design and new costs.

The Flynn pool has been closed to the public since issues were found in 2020.

Now lawmakers will get an update on its future from C&S Companies. In October, the council approved hiring the firm to provide design work.

The update will include the design and new cost projections.

The most recent estimate was $2.8 million for an L-shaped pool and bathhouse rehab. It’ll also include a splash pad.

Supporting the project are council members Lisa Ruggiero, Patrick Hickey, and Cliff Olney.

Hickey is hoping the price won’t increase.

“Hopefully, the vision will be an enhancement for the north side and improve the health and welfare for those living in Watertown,” he said.

It’s a project Olney is passionate about. He campaigned on it when he ran for city council two years ago. He says he’s not worried about cost despite the recent $3.4 million golf course purchase.

“There is money, but unfortunately the narrative out there has been, ‘Oh, we don’t have the money, the city this size.’ None of that is true, but it fits their narrative because they have a certain mindset about politics, and that’s what they want to promote this year,” said Olney.

Mayor Jeff Smith says the city has that money because of fiscal responsibility and federal money given to the city post-COVID. He believes the new costs will be over $3 million.

“With these continued spending sprees, and these continued long-term costs, that money is going to be gone fast,” said Smith.

Council member Sarah Compo Pierce says she’d like to see something on the north side which is less costly to maintain and can be used more months out of the year.

The hope is to get the project out to bid in April and shovels in the ground in May. By the 2024 season, the Flynn Pool may be open once again.

