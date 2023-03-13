Winter storm warnings for some, advisories for others.

Winter Storm
Winter Storm(MGN, Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued an array of weather alerts as a storm system makes its way to the north country.

The highest snow accumulations will be across the Tug Hill, but the storm could make driving difficult everywhere, creating snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

A winter storm warning starts at 5 p.m. Monday for Lewis County. A storm warning for Oswego County starts at 11 p.m. Both warnings will be in effect until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Lewis County can expect from 8 to 14 inches of snow. That translates to 3 to 5 inches Monday night, another 3 to 5 on Tuesday, and 1 to 3 inches Tuesday night.

Winter weather advisories are posted for Jefferson County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. The St. Lawrence County advisory starts at 8 p.m. Monday and Jefferson County’s starts at 11 p.m. Like the warnings, those advisories end at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Forecasters expect 4 to 6 inches in southeastern St. Lawrence County and 4 to 8 inches in Jefferson County. As with the warnings, accumulations will be spread out over Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night.

