Your Turn: feedback on Clayton reassessment, theft arrests & dog sanctuary

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some residents in the town and village of Clayton are up in arms about a recent property reassessment. Some say it may even triple their property taxes:

It’s a resort town on the St. Lawrence with many rich summer homes. What do you expect!

Peter Deshane

I am a senior citizen...Do you honestly think someone living on Social Security can afford these assessments? Mine went up over $150,000.

Linda Thibault Woodley

Two college students have been charged in connection with a theft at a Canton church. Village police say the suspects entered St. Mary’s Catholic Church and stole three plaster statues, leaving them damaged:

These antisocial punks should make full restitution, which could be significant, and be expelled from their universities.

Dave Johnson

A good punishment for them is community service at the church.

Kim LaDue

A dog sanctuary is being built in the town of Canton. It will be a place for dogs rescued from the dogmeat industry in east Asia and dogs who’ve been left behind in war-torn countries like Ukraine and Afghanistan:

Fantastic idea. God Bless for taking in the fur babies.

Patricia Farrell

Why wouldn’t you also help the animals around here that need it before bringing animals from different countries over?

Jessica Ward

