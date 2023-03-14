Academic All-Star: Natalie Waterman
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Natalie Waterman from LaFargeville Central School is this week’s 7 News Academic All-Star.
She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.
Natalie ranks first in her class and is president of student council, a member of the soccer team, and participated in Whiz Quiz.
Outside of school she is a volunteer EMT for the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service.
Natalie plans to go to college to become a physician assistant.
