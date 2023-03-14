Academic All-Star: Natalie Waterman

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Natalie Waterman from LaFargeville Central School is this week’s 7 News Academic All-Star.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Natalie ranks first in her class and is president of student council, a member of the soccer team, and participated in Whiz Quiz.

Outside of school she is a volunteer EMT for the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service.

Natalie plans to go to college to become a physician assistant.

