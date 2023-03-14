Academic All-Star: Natalie Waterman

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Natalie Waterman from LaFargeville Central School is this week’s 7 News Academic All-Star.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Natalie ranks first in her class and is president of student council, a member of the soccer team, and participated in Whiz Quiz.

Outside of school she is a volunteer EMT for the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service.

Natalie plans to go to college to become a physician assistant.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money & wages
NYS Department of Financial Services takes possession of Signature Bank, Hochul reacts
Police lights
Parishville man accused of drug possession
Governor Kathy Hochul
After NY bank fails, Hochul reassures customers
Winter Storm
Winter storm warnings for some, advisories for others.
Laurie and Brian Widrick
Lowville couple voices concerns over proposed homeless housing

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Natalie Waterman
Kaelyn is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 10,...
Athlete of the Week: Kaelyn Boliver
Arts All-Star: Haley Thomas
Career-Tech All-Star: Zephyr Patton
Career-Tech All-Star: Zephyr Patton