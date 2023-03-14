Captain John Maclean, 88, of Cape Vincent

Captain John Maclean, 88, of William Street, passed away Sunday evening at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, where he had been a resident since November of 2020. (Source: Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Captain John Maclean, 88, of William Street, passed away Sunday evening at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, where he had been a resident since November of 2020.

He was born December 30, 1934 in Buffalo, NY, son of Archibald and Effie Gillies Maclean. He graduated from Hamburg High School in 1953 and then from the Maine Maritime Academy in 1958.

He married Marcia Crosby on June 21, 1963, in Hamburg, NY.

John served in the United States Merchant Marines during Vietnam.

He was a Master Mariner where his profession took him many places in the world. More than 50 years of his career was spent as a pilot on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River for the St. Lawrence Seaway Pilots Association, based in Cape Vincent. His son Michael, a fourth generation captain, followed in his father’s footsteps and works as a seaway pilot to this day.

John enjoyed old trucks and was a member of the Central New York Antique Car Association.

Besides his wife Marcia, he is survived by two sons, Michael (Jean Pfeifer), Cape Vincent, and Richard (Sandy Henneffy), Coxsackie, NY, and two sisters, Mary Helfer, Wilton, ME and Margaret Ambrose, Lawtons, NY. He was predeceased by two sisters, Janet Long and Effie Hagner.

There will be no services.

Memorial donations may be made in John’s name to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

