Casing of the Colors: 500 Fort Drum soldiers heading to eastern Europe

By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - About 500 soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division’s Headquarters are heading to eastern Europe. The traditional Casing of the Colors ceremony was held on post on Tuesday.

Among those deploying is division commander Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson.

“The transition from training and building readiness to moving forward to conduct and execute operations and missions has just been made,” he said.

Their mission is Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce in support of NATO allies in the region.

“We’ll be there to train, assist, and build our own readiness there in eastern Europe as a strong signal of our commitment,” said Maj. Gen. Anderson.

This deployment has historical significance. It’s the first time since the end of World War II that the 10th Mountain Division has been deployed to Europe.

“It’s kinda coming around a little bit, full circle here, that we go back to Europe which is in trouble again now because of Russia’s aggression,” said Maj. Gen. Anderson.

He also acknowledges the ceremony is also a transition for those they leave behind - extending a big “thank you” to the entire north country community.

“We’ll have plenty of forces here still, and our leadership here. Fort Drum’s not going anywhere. It’s just a small slice of our leadership going forward. Thanks for taking care of our soldiers and families, and please keep doing it. We need it,” he said.

The soldiers will replace the 101st Airborne Division Headquarters already deployed in Eastern Europe. The soldiers will be gone for about nine months.

