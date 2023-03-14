Catherine N. Staires, 76, of West Stockholm

WEST STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - Catherine N. Staires, 76, of Livingston Road, peacefully passed away late Saturday evening, March 11, 2023 at her home.

Catherine was born on November 22, 1946 in Milford, Connecticut the daughter of the late Max S. and Freda Marie (Williamson) Hartley. On December 1, 1962, she married the love of her life, Robert J. Staires in Milford.  They were blessed with three children, Kimberly Ann, Robert Jr. and Jolene Catherine.  Bob sadly predeceased her six months ago on August 8, 2022.

Catherine alongside her loving husband in their business, Windows Only for many years.  Family was a vital part of her life, she greatly enjoyed having her family around her.  She also loved flowers, gardening, crafting, and bird watching.

Catherine is survived by her children, Kimberly Ann Staires of Brasher; Robert Jr. and Jamie Moore of Winthrop; and Jolene Staires and Chris Mays of Missouri; her grandchildren, Dustin Staires, Lacy Staires and Mike Ames, Mackenzie and Mitchell Hillson, Tyler and Kathryn Mayhew, Brendon Villnave, Piper and Kenadi Staires; her great grandchildren, Cohlee and Aevah Fisher, Jillian Charleson, Brenigan and Adilynne Hillson, and Olyver Mayhew; and the family sidekick, Nelson the dog.

She is also survived by her sisters, Judith Hartley and Barbra Addis, both of Connecticut; Joanne and Richard Beebe of Parishville; Sherri and James Love of West Stockholm, and Lisa Hartley of North Lawrence; her brothers, Michael Hartley of North Lawrence and David Hartley of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, however at Catherine’s request services will be held privately with a burial in West Stockholm Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the West Stockholm Volunteer Fire Department.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

