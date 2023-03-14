Dan J. Dishaw, 71, of Ogdensburg

Dan passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family members.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A private celebration of life will be held for Dan J. Dishaw, age 71, of Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Dan passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family members.

Dan is survived by his loving children; a son, James Dishaw and his wife, Lisa, of Boston; a daughter, Jessica Dvornski, and her husband, Tyler, of Lisbon, a special sister, Judith Brossoit of Ocala, FL; a special brother, James Dishaw, of Nebraska; four grandchildren, Quentin, Mary, and John Dishaw, of Boston, and Cade Dvornski, of Lisbon; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, James and mother, Lois; one brother John, and his very loving companion, Sandra Downing. Dan was born on December 31, 1951, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late James F. and Lois (Russell) Dishaw. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1971. He married Mary Lou Dishaw, which ended in divorce. Dan was a member of the Army Reserve. Dan worked at Diamond National. He owned The Night Gallery, The Darkside, and The Otherside. Dan operated Main Street Auto.

Dan loved his Corvettes, Cadillacs, and limos; he also enjoyed his boat.

A special thank you to Dr. Seidman, the staff at Agarwal Renal Center, and the staff at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center for the wonderful care.

The family has requested no flowers. Dan enjoyed and raised a lot of money for Toys for Tots over the years. Donations may be made in Dan’s memory to Toys for Tots, 511 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

