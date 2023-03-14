Horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Watertown

A crash in Watertown involving an Amish buggy injured at least one horse.
A crash in Watertown involving an Amish buggy injured at least one horse.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A crash in Watertown involving an Amish buggy has injured at least one horse.

It happened at around 3 p.m. on Arsenal Street in front of Walgreens near the intersection of Bellew Avenue.

Our reporter on the scene says traffic heading toward Public Square is backed up and city police are directing vehicles past the crash scene.

In addition to police, Watertown firefighters, an ambulance and Jefferson County Dog Control are there.

There are no immediate reports of people being injured.

We have few details, but we’ll update this story when we get more information.

