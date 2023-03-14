Instant Admit Days this week at JCC

STEM Pathways at Jefferson Community College
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a good week to apply to Jefferson Community College and discover where your passion lies.

JCC computer science professor Jack Donato talked about the STEM Pathways students can follow to find what interests them. He also talked about Instant Admit Days.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Instant Admit Days are through Friday, March 17. They’re a chance for people to come to campus and work one on one with college staff to get all the paperwork done. Students are often admitted to JCC the same day.

Visit sunyjefferson.edu to learn more or call 315-786-2437.

