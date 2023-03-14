Lawyer is candidate for Lewis County District Attorney

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A lawyer with 30 years of experience is running for Lewis County District Attorney.

Jeff Tompkins announced his candidacy Tuesday in Lowville.

Although Tompkins lives in Oneida County, he has served as Lewis County’s conflict defender for the last five years.

An attorney with the McClusky Law Firm, Tompkins says he has represented hundreds of criminal defendants, prosecuted child abuse and neglect cases, and represented parties in civil cases.

If elected, Tompkins says he would move to Lewis County and try to expand the drug court and advocate for changes to the state’s bail reform laws.

He adds that his diverse legal background makes him uniquely qualified for the job.

“I think I’m pretty adept at being able to figure out what the issues are in particular cases and evaluate these cases appropriately and determine whether it’s a case that needs to be tried or whether it’s a case that can be settled,” he said.

Tompkins, a Republican, is running against incumbent Leanne Moser, a Democrat.

Moser announced in January that she’s seeking a 5th term in office.

