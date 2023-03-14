Lawyer is candidate for Lewis County District Attorney

Jeff Tompkins
Jeff Tompkins(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A lawyer with 30 years of experience is running for Lewis County District Attorney.

Jeff Tompkins announced his candidacy Tuesday in Lowville.

Although Tompkins lives in Oneida County, he has served as Lewis County’s conflict defender for the last five years.

An attorney with the McClusky Law Firm, Tompkins says he has represented hundreds of criminal defendants, prosecuted child abuse and neglect cases, and represented parties in civil cases.

If elected, Tompkins says he would move to Lewis County and try to expand the drug court and advocate for changes to the state’s bail reform laws.

He adds that his diverse legal background makes him uniquely qualified for the job.

“I think I’m pretty adept at being able to figure out what the issues are in particular cases and evaluate these cases appropriately and determine whether it’s a case that needs to be tried or whether it’s a case that can be settled,” he said.

Tompkins, a Republican, is running against incumbent Leanne Moser, a Democrat.

Moser announced in January that she’s seeking a 5th term in office.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money & wages
NYS Department of Financial Services takes possession of Signature Bank, Hochul reacts
Police lights
Parishville man accused of drug possession
Governor Kathy Hochul
After NY bank fails, Hochul reassures customers
Winter Storm
Winter storm warnings for some, advisories for others.
Laurie and Brian Widrick
Lowville couple voices concerns over proposed homeless housing

Latest News

Canton’s abandoned Midtown Plaza
Abandoned plaza could become home to apartments, entrepreneurial center
A crash in Watertown involving an Amish buggy injured at least one horse.
Horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Watertown
Unemployment rates rise slightly in tri-county region
Daniel Boudrieau
Man accused of possessing meth, cocaine & fentanyl