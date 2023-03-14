Lloyd Joseph Beaudoin, 91, of Norfolk

It is with deep sadness that the family of Lloyd Joseph Beaudoin, 91, announce his passing on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - It is with deep sadness that the family of Lloyd Joseph Beaudoin, 91, announce his passing on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Lloyd was born in Massena, New York on March 21, 1932, the son of the late William and Leona (Langlois) Beaudoin.

He was an avid building contractor and built countless homes in the United States and Canada. He belonged to many organizations including being a charter member of St. Regis Falls Knights of Columbus Council, was a Past Grand Knight and also a member of the St. Lawrence Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He was a devoted member and communicant of the Church of the Sacred Heart, where he served as an usher and Eucharistic Minister for many years. He loved helping all those who he came in contact with and cherished making someone smile.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife, Pauline (Gladu) Beaudoin, his “Angel” of almost 64 years; his five children, Greg (Lori) Beaudoin of Massena; John Beaudoin of Norfolk; Diane (Richard) Beaudoin of Plattsburgh; Joanne (Eddie) Sprague of Norfolk; and Mark (Michelle) of San Diego, California; along with 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; his brother, Wilfred Beaudoin of Syracuse; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Lloyd was predeceased by four brothers, Fred, Earl, Romeo, and Lester; four sisters, Theresa in infancy, Elizabeth Smith, Bertha Laporte, and Annabelle Dubray.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends may call on Monday, March 20th from 1-3:00 PM and 6-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 21st at the Church of the Sacred Heart. Burial will be in the spring in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, PO Box 510, Potsdam, New York 13676 or Northern Lights, 91 Main Street, Canton, New York 13617.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.