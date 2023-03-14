Man accused of possessing meth, cocaine & fentanyl

Daniel Boudrieau
Daniel Boudrieau(Canton Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Plattsburgh man faces drug possession charges following a traffic stop in Canton early Tuesday morning.

Canton police say 37-year-old Daniel Boudrieau was pulled over on College Street for several traffic violations around 12:45 a.m.

Allegedly in his possession were:

- 58 grams of methamphetamine

- 14 grams of cocaine

- Three packets of fentanyl

He was charged with:

- Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

- Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

- Resisting arrest

He was arraigned in Canton town court and jailed without bail.

Canton village police were assisted by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and a sheriff K9 unit

