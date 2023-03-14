Man accused of possessing meth, cocaine & fentanyl
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Plattsburgh man faces drug possession charges following a traffic stop in Canton early Tuesday morning.
Canton police say 37-year-old Daniel Boudrieau was pulled over on College Street for several traffic violations around 12:45 a.m.
Allegedly in his possession were:
- 58 grams of methamphetamine
- 14 grams of cocaine
- Three packets of fentanyl
He was charged with:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Resisting arrest
He was arraigned in Canton town court and jailed without bail.
Canton village police were assisted by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and a sheriff K9 unit
