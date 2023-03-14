‘Punk Rock Girl!’ at Indian River this week

"Punk Rock Girl!" at Indian River High School
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students at Indian River will perform a musical this weekend that’s new to high school stages.

It’s called “Punk Rock Girl!” Victoria Huffman plays Angela Quivers and Kaydence Timerman plays Proxi.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Performances are at Indian River High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. There’s also a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

Tickets will be available at the door. There’s a suggestion donation of $5 per person.

