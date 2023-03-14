Robin Lynn Downey, 62, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Robin Lynn Downey, age 62, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at her home. Per her wishes, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Robin is survived by her daughter, Samantha Mashaw and her companion, Michael Morehouse, of Massena, three sisters; Lisa Griffith, and her husband Daniel, of Ogdensburg, Ginger Downey, of Ogdensburg, Wendy Charlton, and her husband, Nelson (Skip), of Ogdensburg, two grandchildren; Tobias Morehouse and Luna Mae Morehouse. She is predeceased by her brother, Todd Downey in 2014.

Robin was born on February 11, 1961 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Charles and Agnes (LaJoy) Downey. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy high school in 1979. Robin started work as a Certified Nurse Aide at United Helpers and then went on to work at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center for 15 years.

Robin loved gardening, crafting, being in the mountains, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Donations in Robin’s memory can be made to the Society of United Helpers, 732 Ford St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

