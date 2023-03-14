Snow is falling, alerts until Wednesday morning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s more snow on the way.

Temperatures in some areas stayed above freezing overnight, so accumulations might not seem as high as expected. But as temperatures dip below 32 degrees, mixed precipitation will change to snow.

There’s a winter storm warning in effect for Lewis and Oswego counties. There are also winter weather advisories for Jefferson County and southeastern St. Lawrence County.

All the alerts are scheduled to end at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Until then, Lewis and Oswego counties could see another 6 to 12 inches of snow, with higher amounts on the Tug Hill.

The parts of St. Lawrence County under an advisory could see another 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Accumulations in the southeastern portion of Jefferson County will be in the 4- to 8-inch range, with other parts of the county seeing closer to 2 to 4 inches.

It could get breezy, so blowing snow could cause poor visibility at times.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-30s.

There’s a 40% chance of lingering snow on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40.

Mixed precipitation is expected for Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

There’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday has a 30% hance of snow. Highs will be in the low 30s.

It will be in the mid-30s and mostly sunny on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.