Travel advisory posted for Lewis County

Travel Advisory
Travel Advisory(MGN / Andover Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - With a winter storm warning underway, roads are starting to get slick in Lewis County.

The sheriff’s office issued a travel advisory around 6:30 a.m. for the entire county.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Officials say it’s because of heavy snow and slippery road conditions.

The winter storm warning will end at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Advisories are posted until the same time for Jefferson County and southeastern St. Lawrence County.

