Unemployment rates rise slightly in tri-county region

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County had one of the highest jobless rates in the state in January. That’s according to the latest unemployment data from the state Department of Labor.

Lewis County’s unemployment rate was 6 percent in January compared to 5.4 percent at the same time last year. Only Hamilton County and the Bronx had higher jobless rates.

In Jefferson County, the rate went from 4.9 percent last January to 5.4 percent this year.

The January 2022 rate in St. Lawrence County was 4.9 percent. It was 5.3 percent in January 2023.

New York state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment increased from 4.1 percent to 4.2 percent in January 2023.

