Watertown’s Flynn pool rehab will cost more than originally thought

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The most recent estimate for renovating Watertown’s Flynn Pool is higher than the last one.

City council members got new numbers from C&S Companies at a work session Monday night.

The new estimate is about $3.2 million dollars.

That’s up from the $2.8 million that was last projected.

The project will include a new L-shaped pool, a rehabbed bathhouse, and a splash pad.

C&S says the increased price tag is due to an increase in construction costs.

“As far as the cost, not just the same scenario as the Thompson Park pool, but anything with just going out to get bids for sidewalks or anything nowadays, is the market will determine what somebody is willing to do it for,” C&S project manager Patrick Currier said.

Also at the work session, representatives for Friends of Thompson Park asked the council for help funding a roof on the park’s bandstand.

They’re asking for at least $25,000 dollars from the city toward a total cost of $150,000.

Council members indicated their support, but an actual commitment will wait until budget time.

If built, the group wants to name it the Walker Bandstand in honor of former Mayor Tom Walker, who died earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.