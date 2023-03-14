Weather alerts continue into Wednesday

Winter Storm Warning
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winter storm warnings continue for some, winter weather advisories for others.

There’s a new advisory for southwestern St. Lawrence County and an advisory for the southeastern part of the county has been elevated to a warning.

All of these wrap up at 8 a.m. on Wednesday:

- A winter storm warning for Lewis County. Another 6 to 12 inches could fall, most of it over the Tug Hill.

- A winter storm warning for southeastern St. Lawrence County (was previously an advisory) could mean another 3 to 8 inches there, for storm totals of 6 to 11 inches.

- A winter weather advisory for southwestern St. Lawrence County (new as of shortly before noon) could mean 2 to 4 inches more, for a storm total of 4 to 7 inches.

- A winter weather advisory for Jefferson County. Higher elevations in the southeastern part of the county could see another 4 to 8 inches. Lower elevations will see closer to 2 to 4 inches.

You can expect winds gusting to 35 or 40 miles per hour throughout the north country.

Blowing and drifting snow could cause poor visibility and slippery roads.

