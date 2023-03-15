Barn destroyed, livestock killed in early morning fire

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A barn was destroyed and several livestock died following an early morning fire in the town of Pamelia on Wednesday.

The Sawdy Road fire was called in shortly after 1 a.m.

According to fire officials, a two-story barn is a total loss, and four pigs and two calves died.

The Northpole Fire Department was the first to respond, and mutual aid was called in from Pamelia, Black River, Glen Park, Calcium, Brownville, Evans Mills, and Theresa fire departments.

Fire officials say water supply was an issue, so water had to be tanked in.

The fire was put out by around 4:30 a.m.

Officials say the cause was accidental in nature.

