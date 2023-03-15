Canton Golden Bears on their way to state Final Four

Canton Golden Bears on their way to state Final Four
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two teams, both from Section X, are headed to New York State Final Four basketball play this weekend.

The Hammond girls, which we will take a look at on Wednesday, and the Canton boys made it through the state quarterfinals.

Canton is using an impressive second-half-of-the-season run to make it to Glens Falls.

The Golden Bears defeated Chatham on Saturday in the state Class C quarterfinal 64-59.

Ryan Jones led Canton with 21 points, including 3 from really long distance.

The key was starting out strong.

Canton started out 1-5 on the season, but has since lost just one game to go 17-6. A tough schedule has hardened this talented group of Golden Bears.

Up next, is 20-4 Haldane of Section I in the state semifinals.

It’s Canton vs. Haldane in the state Class C semifinals, Friday morning, 9:30 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Watertown involving an Amish buggy injured at least one horse.
Driverless Amish buggy crashes in Watertown
Governor Kathy Hochul
After NY bank fails, Hochul reassures customers
Watertown Golf Club
Appraisal: Watertown paid nearly 3 times more than golf course’s value
Daniel Boudrieau
Man accused of possessing meth, cocaine & fentanyl
Canton’s abandoned Midtown Plaza
Abandoned plaza could become home to apartments, entrepreneurial center

Latest News

Canton Golden Bears on their way to state Final Four
Spring sports practices got underway Monday, including for the Watertown baseball team.
Cyclones hit the gym for 1st day of baseball practice
Spring sports practices kick off this week
Sunday Sports: State Final 4 Basketball sees 2 NAC teams with sights on titles