Canton Golden Bears on their way to state Final Four

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two teams, both from Section X, are headed to New York State Final Four basketball play this weekend.

The Hammond girls, which we will take a look at on Wednesday, and the Canton boys made it through the state quarterfinals.

Canton is using an impressive second-half-of-the-season run to make it to Glens Falls.

The Golden Bears defeated Chatham on Saturday in the state Class C quarterfinal 64-59.

Ryan Jones led Canton with 21 points, including 3 from really long distance.

The key was starting out strong.

Canton started out 1-5 on the season, but has since lost just one game to go 17-6. A tough schedule has hardened this talented group of Golden Bears.

Up next, is 20-4 Haldane of Section I in the state semifinals.

It’s Canton vs. Haldane in the state Class C semifinals, Friday morning, 9:30 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

