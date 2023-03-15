Career-Tech All-Star: Kailey Crump

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Kailey Crump knew a career in cosmetology was for her as soon as she tried it.

“Once I started it, it just —everything came to me, and I just, it was something I liked to do.”

The Parishville-Hopkinton student studies cosmetology at Seaway Tech in Norwood. She’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

She plans to take her cosmetology license test after graduation and then attend North Country Community College to study massage therapy.

After college, she wants to work toward owning her own salon.

