Carthage American Legion offers brunch with a side of check-ups

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Brunch and blood pressure checks.

It’s an event held every Wednesday at the Carthage American Legion.

It gives people the chance to catch up with each other, have a meal, and check up on their health.

While diners eat, volunteers walk around reading vitals.

Once a month, the Anchor Recovery Center also sets up shop.

“We provide different information resources on things that our veterans, their spouses, or people can do to actually help them that they don’t know about,” said Dr. Janice Gravely, Carthage American Legion.

Brunch is held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is a donation.

