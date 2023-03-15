David A. Drake, 80, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on March 14, 2023 at home. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - David A. Drake, 80, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on March 14, 2023 at home. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. His funeral service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Hart officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the spring.

Born on November 22, 1942 in Waddington, NY he was a son to the late Irving A. and Lilliebelle (Lavier) Drake. He attended Waddington schools and he received a GED. David enlisted in the US ARMY in 1959 and served until his honorable discharge in 1962. On August 24, 1963 he married Alice C. Bush at the Methodist Church in Waddington, NY.

David was a truck driver for 35 years, driving for many companies. In 2005 he retired from Relco Trucking, driving over 1 million miles. Upon retiring he continued to drive truck and did Volunteer driving for St. Lawrence County. When his sons were young, he did a lot for the Cub Scouts in Gouverneur, NY where he served as Cub-Master and in Middletown, NY where he did a lot for the Troop. David was also a member of the Gouverneur Fire Department. He loved to cook for the St. Lawrence Valley Draft Horse Club. He loved to travel and was a member of the Seaway Valley Senior Citizens. His favorite hobby was tinkering with lawnmowers. He adored his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren and loved to spend time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Alice, his daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Mason Wedlock, his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Wendy Drake, his eight grandchildren, Heather, Elizabeth, Jordan, Alexander and his wife, Kaitlyn, Megan and her husband, Jacob, Malory, Andrew and Ayden, his four great-grandchildren, Adelina, Zander, Grieson and Mya, his sister, Helen Phillips, two nephews and several cousins.

He was predeceased by a son, Mark D. Drake (1993), his parents, a sister, Rose J. Haring, a brother-in-law, Norman Haring and a brother-in-law, Yale Phillips.

The family would like to send a sincere thank you to Donna of Caregivers for the care and friendship she gave to David.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gouverneur Methodist Church Friday luncheon, Disabled Veterans, Richville Fire Department, Gouverneur Rescue Squad, or to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

