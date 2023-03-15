Gillibrand lobbies state lawmakers to keep Fort Drum’s biomass plant open

File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Coming down to the wire, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand had conversations with leaders in the state Assembly and Senate Wednesday to try to keep Fort Drum’s biomass plant from closing.

New York’s energy policy doesn’t view biomass as renewable, so any tax incentives or credits won’t be made available to the owner of the plant, ReEnergy.

ReEnergy announced it would shut the plant down at the end of March.

Gillibrand is lobbying the state legislature in hopes of getting ReEnergy a waiver allowing this specific plant to continue to get renewable energy tax incentives.

Gillibrand says the fact that the facility provides Fort Drum with 100 percent of its energy is important for national security.

“I sit on the Armed Services and Intelligence committees and the importance of having Fort Drum off the grid if necessary is a huge asset for Fort Drum,” said Gillibrand (D. - NY).

The biomass plant burns wood and wood chips as fuel.

Less than 1 percent of the fuel the plant uses is from tire-derived fuel or shredded tires.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Watertown involving an Amish buggy injured at least one horse.
Driverless Amish buggy crashes in Watertown
Watertown Golf Club
Appraisal: Watertown paid nearly 3 times more than golf course’s value
Governor Kathy Hochul
After NY bank fails, Hochul reassures customers
Daniel Boudrieau
Man accused of possessing meth, cocaine & fentanyl
Canton’s abandoned Midtown Plaza
Abandoned plaza could become home to apartments, entrepreneurial center

Latest News

Property on Main Avenue will be used for permanent housing for the homeless
Watertown property chosen as site for permanent housing for homeless
Drug task force detective blames bail reform for loss of credibility
Copenhagen Fire Department
‘We are pissed,’ says charity that donated van to Copenhagen Fire Department
Heuvelton Central School District
Heuvelton school, family meet with judge over discrimination claims