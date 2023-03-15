Gradual clearing today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s still snow falling here and there, but that will eventually push off to the east.

Clouds will also push off to the east, so some places will be mostly sunny by late afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-30s.

There’s a chance 60% chance of snow for St. Lawrence County on Thursday. There’s a 30% chance of mixed precipitation in Lewis and Jefferson counties. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, and it will be a rainy day. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

There’s a 40% chance of snow on both Saturday and Sunday. It will be in the mid-30s on Saturday and around 30 on Sunday.

Spring starts Monday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

