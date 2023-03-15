Heuvelton school, family meet with judge over discrimination claims

Heuvelton Central School District
Heuvelton Central School District(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A solution may soon be reached between a family and the Heuvelton Central School District over alleged discrimination.

Earlier this month, attorneys for Amy Chisholm and the district met with a state administrative judge on possible solutions to settle claims of alleged discrimination within the school - claims of racism, some towards Chisholm’s children, including when students spelled out a racial slur with their bodies in February of 2022.

The meeting comes after the state’s Division of Human Rights found “probable cause” in the claims.

Chisholm’s attorney, Andrea Marotta, says the 2-sides are making progress.

“We came in with very different expectations, but I think my clients and I presented a very fair offer and we are just waiting to hear back to see if the respondents will accept the offer,” said Marotta.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to talk about any of the details at this point beyond the fact that we are involved in good faith negotiations with the claims and that’s as we seek common ground,” said Jesse Coburn, superintendent, Heuvelton Central School District.

According to claims made by Chisholm, the school district did little or nothing to address the alleged racial discrimination while at school. The school’s attorney says the district is required to investigate any claims of discrimination but has no way of controlling the actions of students.

“We’re not the insurer or the guarantor of an absolutely pristine environment. Kids are going to do things they shouldn’t do. But when they do, our obligation is to proceed promptly and investigate, deal with the issues, and address them as they occur,” said Frank Miller, attorney for the district.

As for what’s being negotiated, the details aren’t being made public.

However, Chisholm’s attorney says one thing that would help would be an official apology from the school district.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Watertown involving an Amish buggy injured at least one horse.
Driverless Amish buggy crashes in Watertown
Watertown Golf Club
Appraisal: Watertown paid nearly 3 times more than golf course’s value
Governor Kathy Hochul
After NY bank fails, Hochul reassures customers
Daniel Boudrieau
Man accused of possessing meth, cocaine & fentanyl
Canton’s abandoned Midtown Plaza
Abandoned plaza could become home to apartments, entrepreneurial center

Latest News

Drug task force detective blames bail reform for loss of credibility
Copenhagen Fire Department
‘We are pissed,’ says charity that donated van to Copenhagen Fire Department
Brunch and blood pressure checks are offered every Wednesday at the Carthage American Legion.
Carthage American Legion offers brunch with a side of check-ups
School bus driver on leave after crash injures Parishville-Hopkinton students