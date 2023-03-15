James E. Adams, 75, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully at his home where he was surrounded by family and friends. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James E. Adams, 75, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully at his home where he was surrounded by family and friends.

He was born on June 15, 1947 in Watertown, NY son of the late Earl and Frances (Ravenhill) Adams. He attended Watertown schools.

He married Paula S. Everett of Watertown on October 7, 1972 in Evans Mills, NY. The couple resided in Watertown most of their married lives.

James was a jack of all trades. He did snow removal and lawn care for several years in the local area. He was an avid scrapper and fisherman. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and his many “adoptive” children.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Paula S. Adams, Watertown; four daughters and two son in laws, Rebecca S. (Allen) Wagner, Coleraine, MN, Jennifer M. Adams, Watertown, NY, Heather L. (Gary) Slater, Dexter, NY and Jamie E. Adams, Watertown, NY; six grandchildren, Kasandra, A.J., Carol and her companion Junior, Skylar Emma, Mason, and Allyson; two great grandchildren, Isabella and Malakai; three sisters and two brothers in law, Nora (Ronald) Chisamore, Clayton, NY, Linda (Dave) Desormo, Watertown, NY and Kim Adams, FL; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by four sisters, Bertha Grieco, Esther Daniels, Barbara Menard, and Nancy Marino and three brothers, Edward (Sonny), John, and David Adams.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

Please consider making a donation to raise funds to cover the funeral expenses.

online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

