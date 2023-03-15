Lowville village candidates face off in debate

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Candidates in the race for Lowville mayor debated the issues facing the village Tuesday night.

With one week until the village election, incumbent Mayor Joseph Beagle and challenger Kae Young met in an hour-long town-hall-style debate.

It was hosted by Linking Lewis County.

Many of the public’s questions were regarding roads and sidewalks.

The candidates discussed other infrastructure like the recent five streets project, which was completed during Beagle’s time in office.

Young said a walking trail could help improve the village and boost local business.

Beagle touted the work they’ve been doing on village water and sewer projects as ways to encourage business.

“Industry or any business is not really going to move into the village of Lowville unless they can hook into solid water supply and sewage systems,” Beagle said. “If we have those systems ready for any industry we can say ‘no problem, we can hook up.’ When these projects are completed, we’ll be able to do that.”

“What’s the next thing we need to do?” Young said. “There’s the got-to haves and then the nice things to have, the things that make it a point of bragging that we’ve got these things, but we’ve also got the quality-of-life issues that will attract people and businesses to come.”

Three candidates for two village trustee seats also debated Tuesday night. Anthony Adsit, a Fort Drum electrician, and incumbent Timothy Widrick, a code enforcement officer and bed and breakfast owner, are on the ballot.

A former village trustee, Dennis Bishop, is running a write-in campaign.

