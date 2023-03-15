Morning Checkup: National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Morning Checkup: National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Like many cancers, it’s best to diagnose colorectal cancer as early as possible.

Ashley A. Patterson is a family nurse practitioner with Samaritan Gastroenterology. She says 90% of cases that are caught early are curable.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer for both men and women in the U.S. Screening is recommended starting at 45 years old through 75.

You can call 315-782-6900 for more information or visit samaritanhealth.com/gastroenterology.

