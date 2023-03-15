‘Once Upon a Mattress’ coming to South Jeff stage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students at South Jefferson will present “Once Upon a Mattress” this week.

Faith Barker plays Queen Aggravain and Chace Summers is Prince Dauntless in the comedic twist on the tale of the “Princess and the Pea.”

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Performances are in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Tickets are $8 and will be available at the door.

There’s a Renaissance Faire in the cafeteria at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets for that are $4. There will be crafts, activities, and snacks.

