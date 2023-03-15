Police: Vehicle passenger possessed drugs to sell

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man who was a passenger in a vehicle police pulled over on Monday is accused of possessing cocaine with the intent to sell it.

Potsdam police say 28-year-old Meschach Adams allegedly had 11.56 grams of cocaine, digital scales, and packaging bags for the cocaine when the vehicle he was in was pulled over on Waverly Street Extension.

He was charged with one count each of third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Adams was arraigned in Canton town court and released.

