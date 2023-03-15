School bus driver on leave after crash injures Parishville-Hopkinton students

TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A bus driver is on paid administrative leave following a crash that left several Parishville-Hopkinton Central School students injured.

It happened at 11:18 a.m. last Thursday on Route 11B in the town of Stockholm.

District Superintendent Steve Coffin said the school bus drifted off the road, went over a culvert, and came to rest in an embankment.

He said 9 high school seniors were aboard the bus, which was transporting the students from the Seaway Career & Technical Education Center to Parishville-Hopkinton School when the crash occurred.

Coffin said several students were hurt; he described the injuries as ranging from bruises to concussions.

He said some students were taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment while others sought medical attention the next day.

According to state police, three students were taken by ambulance to Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Troopers said two of them suffered concussions.

Troopers said the bus driver, 69-year-old John Burns of Potsdam, was unhurt.

They said Burns was ticketed for failure to utilize lane and will appear in Stockholm Town Court next month.

According to troopers, there’s no indication Burns was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Coffin said the driver is on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.