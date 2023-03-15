St. Patrick’s Hockey Classic happening Saturday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association is hosting its St. Patrick’s Hockey Classic this weekend.

City firefighter Andy Naklick appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it. You can watch his interview above.

The event is raising money for the McNitt family, who need to buy a handicap-accessible van to meet the needs of their 5-year-old daughter, Charlie.

There will be two games at the Watertown Municipal Arena Saturday.

The first game will be between Jefferson County volunteer firefighters and active-duty soldiers and veterans.

In the second game, Watertown firefighters will take on Friends of Charlie.

The doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Donations will be accepted.

