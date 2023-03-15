State police seek help in finding missing teen

State police are asking for your help in finding 16-year-old Tialeek Jones
State police are asking for your help in finding 16-year-old Tialeek Jones(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for your help in finding 16-year-old Tialeek Jones, who was reported missing by family members on Tuesday.

Tialeek was last seen at his home in the town of Theresa.

He is described as being five foot tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing ripped blue jeans and a blue hoodie.

If you known the whereabouts of Tialeek Jones, state police ask that you call them at 315-366-6000.

