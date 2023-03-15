Utica man faces drug charges in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Utica man facing drug charges in a sealed indictment warrant from Lewis County was allegedly in possession of drugs when he was arrested.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force says sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Waite and K9 Winnie pulled over 46-year-old Ronnie Lewis, who was wanted on the warrant.

As he was being taken into custody, a search allegedly revealed he was in possession of $2,168 and 24 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale.

He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. When the indictment was unsealed in Lewis County Court, he was also charged with two counts each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Lewis was jailed on $1,000 bail, $2,000 bond, or $9,000 partially secured bond.

