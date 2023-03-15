Voters reject Lisbon capital project

Lisbon Central School
Lisbon Central School(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Voters in the Lisbon Central School District shot down a capital project Tuesday.

In a 156-146 vote, the $16 million project was denied.

It would have built a new transportation facility, indoor bus storage and upgraded infrastructure in the school building.

The district says up to 80% of it could have been funded by the state, $500,000 would have come from district reserve funds, and $2.7 million would have been levied in taxes over a 30-year period.

In a statement, Superintendent Patrick Farrand said, “We are disappointed by today’s vote, but we appreciate everyone who came out to let their voice be heard on this proposal.”

Farrand said the district will continue to focus on the “immediate need to support the transportation fleet,” while also coming up with a new plan for the future.

