4 St. Lawrence County men face drug charges

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Three Gouverneur men and one from Ogdensburg face drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday in the town of Oswegatchie.

State police said none of the four had a driver’s license when the vehicle was stopped on State Route 812.

Troopers said they found drugs during a search of the vehicle including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, amphetamine, and dextroamphetamine pills.

State police charged 47-year-old Edward Lovely of Ogdensburg, and Gouverneur residents Robert Bush, age 46, Darren House, age 44, and Robert Bell, age 51, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Lovely was additionally charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

All four were ticketed and released to appear in Oswegatchie Town Court in April.

