Check out upcoming events at Clayton Opera House
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a full schedule at the Clayton Opera House.
Executive director Julie Garnsey gave us a look at what’s coming up. You can watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
Here’s what’s happening:
- The Tragically Hip tribute band The Strictly Hip will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24.
- The Irish group Celtic Angels will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31.
- A theatrical performance of “The Jungle Book” will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
You can buy tickets and see the full schedule at claytonoperahouse.com. You can also call the box office at 315-686-2200.
