Check out upcoming events at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a full schedule at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey gave us a look at what’s coming up. You can watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Here’s what’s happening:

- The Tragically Hip tribute band The Strictly Hip will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

- The Irish group Celtic Angels will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

- A theatrical performance of “The Jungle Book” will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

You can buy tickets and see the full schedule at claytonoperahouse.com. You can also call the box office at 315-686-2200.

