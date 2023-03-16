Clarkson research: violence at home can take toll on children

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - New research out of Clarkson University says consistent exposure to violence at home can have negative effects on kids as young as one-year-old that can plague them as they grow up.

The research was done by Ying Zhang, an assistant professor of psychology at Clarkson.

It says that consistent violence at home can cause chronic stress for children as young as one to three years old.

The research also found violence can take a toll on children’s ability to regulate their emotions and behavior, ultimately affecting the decisions they make later in life.

“Increased level of risky behaviors such as risky sexual behavior, risky substance abuse, drinking alcohol, and smoking behaviors in adolescents,” said Zhang.

Psychologists say there are exercises to help kids cope with this kind of stress, including having a set bedtime and using mindfulness activities like coloring.

