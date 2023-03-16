Donald Roger Hagen, 80, of Philadelphia

Donald Roger Hagen, 80, of Elm Ridge Rd., passed away, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the VA Medical Center, Syracuse, NY. (Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Donald Roger Hagen, 80, of Elm Ridge Rd., passed away, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the VA Medical Center, Syracuse, NY.

Born on May 15, 1942 at the Theresa Hospital, Theresa, NY, he was a son of Manford C. and Mildred E. Moyer Hagen. He grew up on the Hagen Rd. and attended LaFargeville School and later obtained his GED, while in the military.

Donald enlisted into the US Air Force in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1965.

He married Melody A. Ostrum on August 22, 1981 at the Concordia Lutheran Church, Watertown, NY.

Donald worked as a machinist for the New York Air Brake, Watertown, NY, for many years. He also was a cook at Mess Hall P178, Fort Drum, NY, for a time and most recently he worked in the warehouse at Walmart, Watertown, NY, retiring in 2001.

He enjoyed hunting and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Melody; 4 children, son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Evelyn Hagen, Tyler, TX, daughter, Tammy Hagen and her companion, Martin, Buffalo, TX, son, Scott Hagen and his companion, Nicole Bertrand, Evans Mills, NY, son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Misty Hagen, Portland, OR; 3 grandchildren. Eric Hagen, Kyle Hagen and Matt McNulty; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

His parents and two brothers, Gary Hagen and Dan Hagen, passed away previously.

There will be A Celebration of Life from 1-4 pm on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Philadelphia Fire Hall, Antwerp Street, Philadelphia, NY 13673.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

