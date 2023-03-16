Downtown Watertown eatery opening 2 new locations

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown business says it’s expanding to two new locations.

The owners of Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas on Public Square announced they’re opening Spokes on the Green at the Thompson Park Golf Course on May 20.

Spokes was the only business to submit a proposal to the city to operate concessions at the golf course. The business offered the city $1 to do the job.

“We pride ourselves in providing an atmosphere where locals and travelers feel welcomed and leave our doors satisfied with our unique tapas menu and diverse cocktail/beer list,” the owners wrote in a news release.

The second location will be on the St. Lawrence River in downtown Clayton. Spokes on the River will open on June 1.

“We are thrilled to bring our services to the French Bay Marina, those staying at the Islander Marina and Lodge, as well as the general public and travelers along the river. We are looking forward to bringing our brand to this beautiful venue with the convenience of being right on the water,” the owners wrote.

The new locations will be open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends.

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunches will be available from opening until 11 a.m. Full-service lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and dinner will begin at 4 p.m.

The owners also supplied mockups of the future buildings, as seen below.

Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas provided artist renderings of what their 2 new locations will look...
Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas provided artist renderings of what their 2 new locations will look like.(Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas)
Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas provided artist renderings of what their 2 new locations will look like.(Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas)

