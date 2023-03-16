Edwards man jailed following domestic dispute

TOWN OF EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is being held without bail for allegedly grabbing a person by the neck two times during a fight.

State police arrested 43-year-old Richard Lillie of Edwards on Wednesday on the following charges:

first-degree criminal contempt

second-degree harassment

aggravated family offense

criminal obstruction of breathing

criminal mischief

Troopers said they responded to a report of a physical altercation on Island Street in the town of Edwards shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, Lillie grabbed a person by the neck, applied pressure, and shoved the victim around.

The person fell to the ground and was able to flee into a bathroom.

Police said Lillie followed and again put his hands about the person’s neck, slamming the victim into a wall.

When the fight ended, troopers said the victim left.

Police said there was an order of protection against Lillie, which he violated.

He was arraigned in Fowler Town Court and ordered held in the county jail without bail.

