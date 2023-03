Howard Edward Sutliff, 93, formerly of Ogdensburg

Howard Edward Sutliff, 93, of Vero Beach, FL, and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY died Monday, March 13th, 2023 surrounded by family. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Howard Edward Sutliff, 93, of Vero Beach, FL, and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY died Monday, March 13th, 2023 surrounded by family.

Born Oct. 3, 1929, he was the son of Leroy and Mabel Wells Sutliff. He graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1946 and from Colgate University in 1950, with BA in Natural Science and Education. He received his masters at NYS College for Teachers, Albany. He also received post-graduate education at Clarkson, Cornell, and the University of Rhode Island.

His first teaching job in chemistry was in Willsboro, NY where he taught for one semester before being drafted into the US Army. He served during the Korean War for two years attaining the rank of Sergeant. After his discharge, he taught science in South Glens Falls before moving to Granville, NY where he was a guidance counselor and became a principal. He then moved to Fort Plain where he was high school principal and later became Superintendent of Schools until 1972. His career then took him to Mexico, NY, North Syracuse, and lastly to Ogdensburg where he retired in 1985.

Following his retirement, he lived in Northville, NY, and then moved to Vero Beach, Florida. While in Florida, he was very active in supporting the Gifford Youth Achievement Center. He was also a supporter of St. Jude.

Howard loved education, students, science, sports, public speaking, coins, silver dollars, two-dollar bills, and humor. You could find him teaching, coaching, filling in for a minister, giving coins or bills, or telling a joke.

He was a member of NYS and the National Association of Secondary Principles, The American Legion, Knights of Columbus 4th degree, and St. Helen’s Catholic Church of Vero Beach, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret, whom he married on June 9, 1978 of Vero Beach; three daughters, Phyllis Rosenberger (David) of Broadalbin, Judith (Todd) Cook of Concord NC, and Laurel Midgley (Mike) of Locke, NY; two sons, John (Julie) Rhodes of Ogdensburg, NY and David Rhodes of Saratoga, NY; 5 grandchildren, Brian (Kari) and Jill (Larry) Mackey, Kelly (Eric) Fore, Jennifer (Jacob) Harper and Kyle (Stefanie) Rhodes and 12 greatgrandchildren, Paige, Alicia, Morgan, Keira, Ryann, Lucas, Leo, Skylar, Thomas, Katie, Ethan, and Chloe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ogdensburg, and Cremaininternment in Union Cemetery, Hudson Falls at a later date. Local arrangements are under the direction LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Howard’s memory be made to Gifford Youth Achievement Center 4875 43rd Ave Vero Beach, FL 32967, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

