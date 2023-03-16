Hubert Jock, 96, of Akwesasne

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Peacefully with the love and support of his family at his side, Hubert Jock, 96, passed away late Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at IAK HIH SOH THA Lodge, where he had been under their loving and compassionate care for the past few years.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.

