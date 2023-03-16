IHC students try weather forecasting

Sixth grade students from Immaculate Heart Central School got to try their hand at weather...
Sixth grade students from Immaculate Heart Central School got to try their hand at weather forecasting in our studios on Wednesday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sixth grade students from Immaculate Heart Central School got to try their hand at weather forecasting in our studios on Wednesday.

It was part of a class project.

After learning about the weather, students had to choose a location, collect weather data for the week, put together a forecast, and then record a video in front of our green screen pretending to be a meteorologist.

“What I like most about this project is learning about the types of what the air is called and where and how it moves,” said student Sebastian Deck.

“It’s an amazing experience seeing how stuff works and what you guys do almost every day,” said student Zach Raleigh.

In their forecast, the students had to use ten vocabulary terms, such as air mass, cold front, and warm front.

